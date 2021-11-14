Filing season is officially open

We wait all year for this.

This Saturday marks the start of the battle for control in Texas politics, a key landmark for the upcoming 2022 elections. Democratic and Republican candidates will start filing for their candidacies for the March 1st party primaries.

A number of state seats have been opened since their current occupants have decided to retire or move on to a different seat, such as George P. Bush who’s leaving the Land Commissioner post to run for Paxton’s Attorney General seat. The Texas Legislature also passed new redistricting maps for themselves, which has already led to over a dozen retirements in both chambers and rumors of more to come.

Reform Austin is currently tracking which politicians are retiring, seeking other offices, running for re-election, and those who are happily lining up to contend for the open seats. Check out our spreadsheet here.

Candidates have until Dec. 13 at 6 pm to file, which means those potential candidates like Beto O’Rourke or Mathew McConaughey better make up their minds fast if they wish to be contenders in the race.