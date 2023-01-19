Texas blog roundup for the week of January 16

The Texas Progressive Alliance has already started the countdown clock to sine die as it brings you this week’s roundup.

Off the Kuff looks at how the Harris County executive office races went in 2022.

SocraticGadfly has a few thoughts on Glenn Hegar and the Chapter 313 mess.

And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

The Texas Observer provides its preview of the legislative session.

Raise Your Hand Texas does the same.

Texas 2036 provides a brief overview on the budget surplus.

Reform Austin informs you how you can have a roach named after someone you know, and presumably don’t like.

Hajar Yazdiha calls out conservatives for deliberately misconstruing the words of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

