Texas blog roundup for the week of February 13

The Texas Progressive Alliance extends their sympathy to everyone who made ill-advised prop bets during the Super Bowl as it brings you this week’s roundup.

Off the Kuff showed how absolutely weak the election contests in Harris County are, which is something the Republicans who filed them surely know themselves.

SocraticGadfly actually looks forward to a Trumpy 2024 run.

Alan Dettlaff writes about being removed from his role as dean of the Graduate College of Social Work at the University of Houston for having abolitionist views on the child welfare system.

Texas Monthly investigates that pro-Jesus ad from the Super Bowl.

Mean Green Cougar Red reminisces about the now-obsolete 747 aircraft.

In the Pink Texas reviews the State of the Union.

The Fort Worth Report reports on the right-wing “Election Integrity” task force that has been formed in Tarrant County.

Finally, here’s the first edition of a new weekly Dallas-area news roundup on Off the Kuff by his friend and blogging inspiration Ginger.

