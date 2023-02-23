Texas blog roundup for the week of February 20

The Texas Progressive Alliance is recovering from the Presidents Day sales madness as it brings you this week’s roundup.

Off the Kuff reports on how to help Democratic judges in Harris County who are defending against those bogus election contests.

SocraticGadfly has a Swiftian modest proposal for the PUC and its employee shortages and turnover: just hire some child workers! (He also notes our Lege is behind the ball here.)

Stace reports on what Americans United for Separation of Church and State found regarding the funders of the Super Bowl Jesus ads

====================

And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

The Austin Chronicle writes on the firing of Austin City Manager Spencer Cronk following that city’s power problems in the recent winter storm.

The TSTA Blog calls out the TEA official who was caught advocating for vouchers.

Reform Austin notes that the Texas Senate committee that is tasked with oversight of the power grid is still not sure how the PUC’s proposed reforms will help it.

Texas Monthly investigates the right wing transphobia campaign going on at the Lege.

Jef Rouner argues against taking away schoolkids’ cellphones.

Related Posts: