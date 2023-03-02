Texas blog roundup for the week of February 27

The Texas Progressive Alliance is studying pitch clocks and base sizes as it brings you this week’s roundup.

Off the Kuff looks at the latest bit of “Colin Allred for Senate” speculation.

SocraticGadfly offers his thoughts on the “Paxton Four,” namely paying for their lawsuit settlement and related issues.

===========================

And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

The 19th celebrates the legacy of the late Texas transgender activist Monica Roberts.

The Observer looks back at the portrayal of Houston in the movie classic Local Hero.

This Texas Monthly headline is “Chip Gaines Bought Larry McMurtry’s Historic Texas Bookstore”, and you can take it from there.

The Current lists seven weird movies shot in San Antonio that you’re probably never heard of.

Your Local Epidemiologist takes a deeper look at the efficacy of masking.

Related Posts: