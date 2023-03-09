Texas blog roundup for the week of March 6

The Texas Progressive Alliance is ready to spring forward as it brings you this week’s roundup.

Off the Kuff commented on the recent data breach at Texas.gov and the delay by DPS in notifying the victims.

SocraticGadfly looked at, and laughed at, Rich Lowry’s hilarious typo about the Battle of Gonzales and Texas legend.

==================

And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

G. Elliott Morris makes the case for ignoring bad pollsters.

Steve Vladeck examines when a state has standing to sue the federal government.

The 19th writes about the hesitancy of Texas abortion funds to continue their work despite a recent victory in federal court.

Your Local Epidemiologist weighs in on the so-called “lab leak” debate.

Raise Your Hand Texas testified in favor of a substantial increase in the per-student allocation in the public education budget.

The TSTA Blog knows the difference between education and indoctrination.

Related Posts: