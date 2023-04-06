Texas blog roundup for the week of April 3

This weekly Texas Progressive Alliance roundup will take about 15% less time to read thanks to our new pitch clock.

Off the Kuff wrote three posts about Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee’s entry into the Houston Mayor’s race.

SocraticGadfy has an idea or two for honest property tax reform.

==========================

And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

Andrea Grimes has some trenchant thoughts on the Texas Observer and its board, written before the announcement that the Observer would live on.

The San Antonio Report explains the “Justice Charter” referendum on the May ballot.

Your Local Epidemiologist assesses the risks and benefits of active shooter drills.

Mandy Giles writes about the effort to testify against HB1686, the bill that would ban all affirming health care for Texas transgender youth.

Emily Eby French documented the testimony about all the bad voting bills that had committee hearings in the Lege.

CultureMap delivers the ancient beaver fossil news we all needed.

Related Posts: