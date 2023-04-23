Weekend link dump for April 23

The actual role COVID relief funding played in inflation.

The video for “We Didn’t Start The Fire” with AI-generated images is weird and fun.

“If you want to find ongoing, comprehensive coverage of the effects of abortion bans on care of miscarriages and pregnancies that threaten the health of the mother, there’s a go-to source you might not be anticipating: People magazine. The mainstay of hair salons and medical waiting rooms and checkout aisles has been covering these stories frequently, and explicitly putting them in the context of anti-abortion laws.”

The Jackie Robinson-Carly Simon connection is amazing, and I can’t believe I hadn’t known of it before.

“The unauthorized disclosure points to broader systemic failures in the safeguarding of U.S. intelligence information, as well as new insider threats that pose thorny legal and policy challenges. As intelligence and law enforcement leaders assess the damage, Congress should be asking tough questions to hold the executive branch accountable and prevent future leaks.”

“Dubious autism treatments used to be a fringe-left thing. Then came Trump and Covid.”

“So why do [anti-drag] bills garner such emphatic support among those on the Christian right? As sociologists who study conservative Protestants’ discussions of faith, gender, and sexuality, we believe the answer lies not so much in claims about drag performers and trans people (distinct but sometimes overlapping groups) as it does in conservative Protestants’ own sense of themselves.”

“Women in Congress Are Wrongly Defending Dianne Feinstein, Who Should Retire”.

Honestly, I thought Kendall’s name was underlined, but I can see the argument for “crossed out”.

“How to see who else is using your streaming service subscriptions”.

“CBC/Radio-Canada has paused activities on its corporate and news Twitter accounts, after the social media platform put a “government-funded media” label on its @CBC account, in its latest move to stamp public broadcasters with designations.”

“Hollywood Writers Approve of Strike as Shutdown Looms”.

Kudos to the Dodgers. Well done.

“Solar panels have a lifespan of 25 to 30 years, but they contain valuable metals, including silver and copper. With a surge of expired panels expected soon, companies are emerging that seek to recycle the reusable materials and keep the panels out of landfills.”

“If you forged your political identity pre-Trump, then you belong to a GOP establishment now loathed by a majority of Republican primary voters. Even if you agree with Trump. Even if you worked for Trump. Even if you were on Trump’s ticket as his vice president.”

“Still, the item that pulled the most weight was the LP, which was not only a delivery system for the sounds but also a perfect accessory for the accompanying lifestyle. After dropping stylus on platter, one could sit back and examine the sizable LP jacket with its cover art, liner notes, and technical information, or else carefully reorder one’s collection according to name, genre, label, or spine color.”

“Once again, Dominion isn’t an activist organization. We shouldn’t expect it to act like one. The result of this case has been absolutely devastating for Fox’s reputation.”

We all missed out on the opportunity to win $5 million of Mike Lindell’s money.

“This really works out for me because I was plan[n]ing on never using this website again after tonight, anyway”.

RIP, Buzzfeed News. Sad to see them go.

