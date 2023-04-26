Endorsement watch: TDP candidates in May elections

From the inbox:

AUSTIN, Texas — As early voting begins today for the May 6 municipal elections across Texas, the Texas Democratic Party is releasing its list of endorsed candidates:

Dr. Staci Barker, Lewisville ISD, Board of Trustees Place 7

Barbara Cain, Lindale ISD, Board of Trustees Place 3

Dr. Michelle Cantu-Wilson, San Jacinto College, Board of Trustees Position 2

Cynthia Carrasco, City of Alice, Mayor

James E Connor, City of Kennedale, City Council Place 5

Jai Daggett, City of Pearland, City Council Position 3

Stacey Donald, Collin College, Board of Trustees Place 3

Karla Duran, Northside ISD, Board of Trustees District 3

Johnny Flores, Hays CISD, Board of Trustees District 2

Mariano “Andy” Garcia, Pasadena ISD, Board of Trustees Place 6

Zoe Grant, City of Temple, City Council District 2

Rameka Griffin, Lindale ISD, Board of Trustees Place 4

Sergio Harris, Grapevine-Colleyville ISD, Board of Trustees Position 5

Antonio Johnson, City of Pearland, City Council Position 7

David Jones, City of Harker Heights, Mayor

Shawn Knuckles, City of Morgan’s Point Resort, City Council

Chevonne Lorigo-Johnso, Pflugerville ISD, Board of Trustees Place 7

Nicole Mason-Driver, City of Malakoff, Mayor

Mario Amador Muraira, City of Freeport, City Council Ward C

Lynda Nash, City of Harker Heights, City Council Place 4

Shannon Probe, City of Round Rock, City Council Place 1

Lisa Tibbets, Howe ISD, Board of Trustees Member

Brittany Verdell, City of Carrollton, City Council Place 2

Megan Wallace, Collin College, Board of Trustees Place 1

Stacey Wilson, City of Harker Heights, City Council Place 5

The Texas Democratic Party is also warning voters in Grapevine-Colleyville, Southlake Carroll, Midlothian, Fort Worth, and Frisco ISDs of attempts at a hostile takeover by shady, far-right actors funneling out-of-state dark money (click here to read NBC News’ August 2022 piece about “[h]ow a far-right, Christian cellphone company ‘took over’ four Texas school boards”).

“Patriot Mobile and other shady organizations funneling dark, out-of-state money into our elections are on notice: mainstream Texans have caught onto your game and we won’t stand for your attempts to buy local school boards and plant your extremist candidates,” said Texas Democratic Party Political Director Ryan Garcia. “Pack up and quit meddling in our local elections – no amount of money in the world can destroy Texans’ love for our public schools. No matter how hard you try, your attempts at undermining public education and indoctrinating Texas kids with your ultra-conservative worldviews won’t succeed.”