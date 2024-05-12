Weekend link dump for May 12

“Someone from @piersmorgan’s staff asked if I would like to come onto Pier’s show, Piers Morgan Uncensored, to talk about the state of his attire. Since he invited feedback, I thought I’d do a thread comparing his style to menswear icon Kermit the Frog.”

“Urban arborists say planting for the future is urgently needed and could prevent a decline in leafy cover just when the world needs it most.”

“TikTok’s Raw Milk Influencers Are Going to Give Us All Bird Flu”.

“I wanted to investigate the lifespan of most physical media products to figure out just how long those products would last. The unsatisfying answer I found was: It all depends. Here’s a quick look at what can (and cannot) be definitively said about the longevity of your home media library.”

“My read of these studies is this: The current media portrayals of polyamory capture only a fraction of the complex, widespread, and diverse social arrangements that exist beyond monogamy. When you look at the data, a bigger, richer, more robust picture comes into view of how sex and love actually unfold in our culture. Society’s view of monogamy as the ultimate romantic ideal has overshadowed other relationship structures, which have existed and will continue to exist regardless of monogamy’s dominance in social norms. In fact, if we want to talk about fads, it’s worth noting that the sexual exclusivity expected in modern American monogamy may itself be a relatively recent norm in human history.”

Meet Larry Lester, one of the pioneers of Negro League history.

What an absolute tool.

“Jeffrey Clark betrayed his oath to support the Constitution of the United States of America. He is not fit to be a member of the District of Columbia Bar.”

“Digital photography ravaged the business of taking and licensing commercial photos. Some fear AI will kill it off entirely.”

“After lying low for years in the aftermath of January 6, exclusive reporting shows, militia extremist groups and profiles have been quietly reorganizing and ramping up recruitment and rhetoric on Facebook.” Maybe we should do something about that. Also, and especially, maybe Facebook should do something about that.

“Seventeen sexual and reproductive health researchers are calling for four peer-reviewed studies by anti-abortion researchers to be retracted or amended. The papers, critics contend, are “fatally flawed” and muddy the scientific consensus for courts and lawmakers who lack the scientific training to understand their methodological problems.”

Julia Child would never. Also, ouch.

RIP, Jeannie Epper, pioneering stuntwoman who doubled for Lynda Carter in Wonder Woman.

“Unlike Trump, I’ve belonged to the GOP my entire life. This November, I am voting for a decent person I disagree with on policy over a criminal defendant without a moral compass.”

“Crisis pregnancy centers” are the worst.

“Donald Trump might not be in this mess if he wasn’t such a cheapskate and micromanager.”

“I had previously assumed that Trump would have a good shot at getting off with probation if he’s only convicted in the Manhattan case. He seems to want to test that proposition.”

“Marvel Will Release No More Than Three Movies and Two Shows Per Year, Bob Iger Says”.

“TikTok and its Chinese parent company filed a lawsuit Tuesday challenging a new American law that would ban the popular video-sharing app in the U.S. unless it’s sold to an approved buyer, saying it unfairly singles out the platform and is an unprecedented attack on free speech.”

Congratulations to University of Houston Professor Cristina Rivera Garza for her Pulitzer Prize.

“Gisele Bündchen is said to be furious about jokes made about her marriage to Tom Brady during the NFL legend’s Netflix roast which took place this past Sunday.”

And the worms ate into his brain…

Everything you wanted to know about what prosecutors must prove in Trump’s NY trial but were afraid to ask.

“After being embroiled in a sex-abuse scandal, the Boy Scouts are changing their name. The 114-year old organization known as BSA or Boy Scouts of America will be rebranding as Scouting America early next year.”

David Zaslov continues to be an idiot. Film at 11.

RIP, Pete McCloskey, former liberal Republican Congressman from California and Nixon critic who co-founded Earth Day.

RIP, Roger Corman, legendary B-movie producer whose most famous work was the original Little Shop of Horrors.

Lock him up.

Related Posts: