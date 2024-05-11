Dispatches from Dallas, May 11 edition

This is a weekly feature produced by my friend Ginger. Let us know what you think.

This week, in news from Dallas-Fort Worth, we have election results; the anniversary of the Allen Premium Outlets shooting; various events at Commissioners’ Court in Tarrant County; the legal troubles of pro athletes in Dallas; Dallas City Manager issues; followups on some previous stories; Habsburg supporters meet in Plano; women’s soccer comes to Fair Park; book reviews by the DMN’s architecture critic; a heartwarming story about college kids helping shelter animals; and more.

This week’s post was brought to you by the music of the Decemberists, who we’re going to see next week at the Majestic.

We’ll start off with election news. The big Dallas bond proposal passed (DMN ; D Magazine; and CultureMap, which is a bit sniffy about the ease of passage). A point of particular celebration is the arts package, which gets special notice in both the Dallas Observer and the DMN.

But into every blithe approval in Dallas a little disapproval from the state government must fall. In this case, because Ken Paxton has to sign off on the loans for the bond, we have to find lenders who will comply with the state’s rules, specifically, the state’s anti-ESG (environment, social and governance) laws. Since we have a smaller pool of lenders to work with, we’ll get less competitive terms. Bottom line: Dallas taxpayers will pay more in the long run to support Ken Paxton’s goals. You know what we have to do to solve this problem.

Franklin Strong has a good review of the statewide races for school boards. Locally, we had good results in Arlington, Denton, Frisco, and Midlothian; mixed or neutral results in Grapevine-Colleyville, Mansfield, and Mesquite; and the bad guys won in Keller ISD. I strongly suggest you click through and read Strong’s analysis if you’re interested in these school board races. And if you’re interested in politics in Texas, you should be, because this is where they’re road-testing candidates and tactics. Related to this, here’s a Nation article about EducateUS, a group founded to counter anti-sex-ed, book-banning groups like Moms for Liberty. This story doesn’t discuss Texas, but it’s about how we fight back against right-wing haters, which we have plenty of here.

We also had those Appraisal District elections. The Dallas Observer has more information about the DCAD races than I heard from any single source before the election, in this story about the victors. For the TCAD winners I had to check out the Fort Worth Report; I didn’t see a story from the Star-Telegram about the victory. It’s unsurprising that all the Tim O’Hare candidates won in Tarrant County because a new political action committee dumped about $70k into the three races. I strongly suggest you click through on that one if you’re interested in Fort Worth/Tarrant County politics, because the story gets into both where that money comes from and Tim O’Hare’s fingerprints on the race. It also makes the point that these positions, like school district trustee positions, are stepping stones to future political offices.

The best source for overall results in the Metroplex continues to be the DMN’s election page and for Tarrant County/Fort Worth area news, the Fort Worth Report’s election page. It gives me no pleasure to say that the Star-Telegram is falling down on its civic responsibility to report the results. It looks like they had a live page on election night but now they just refer you to the county’s web site.

Meanwhile, in case you thought we were done with elections, there are runoffs coming on May 28. The Texas Tribune has an analysis of what’s going on in the HD 33 (Rockwall) Republican primary runoff. There’s not a lot out there about the Dallas County Sheriff runoff in the Democratic Party but I did find this story about a debate between Sheriff Brown and former Sheriff Valdez that said a whole lot of nothing. And the big race outside of Dallas is of course Dade Phelan in Beaumont, where the DMN is covering all the folks dumping money into that race.

And there’s always November to look forward to both nationally and statewide. The Dallas Observer is telling us about Colin Allred’s appeal to bipartisanship as a way to get through to voters in November. On the presidential election front, both the Texas Tribune and the Washington Post have stories about Trump’s appeal to the oil industry and their donations to him and other Republican candidates. The WaPo story characterizes Trump’s pitch for $1 billion from oil executives as “remarkably blunt and transactional”.

And last, but definitely not least, you may or may not have heard about the AI shenanigans in the HD 21 (Dade Phelan) race, but a local state rep has been put in charge of the new House Select Committee on Artificial Intelligence and Emerging Technologies. Click through to check out the fake mailer apparently “made with AI” that features Phelan hugging Nancy Pelosi. Axios has more, and like the folks at Axios, I’m not sure how much you can do with the kind of folks who will just plain lie by making fake photos or making lying robocalls. They’re going to break the law no matter what the law says.

In other news:

