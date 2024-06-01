“Venice of the South” sounds like an optimistic outlook to me

Just a reminder, Galveston is going to be mostly under water in the not too distant future.

In a city that once built a 17-foot seawall to keep Mother Nature in check, Galveston is slowly but steadily bracing itself against the inconvenient truth of climate change and the rising seas that result. But the clock keeps ticking, and time can be cruel.

Last week the Washington Post released the results of its analysis of tide-gauge and satellite data measuring sea levels since 2010, which found that the Gulf of Mexico’s have risen twice as fast as the global average. Apart from the North Sea off Great Britain, “few other places on the planet have seen similar rates of increase,” the article reported.

And of all the locations recorded in the study, Galveston had by far the biggest increase. Its 8.4 inches easily outpaced other locations along the Gulf and Atlantic coasts, including Charleston, S.C. (7.1 inches); Wilmington, N.C. (7 inches); and Jacksonville and Miami, Fla. (both 6 inches). The Post’s data jibes with a NASA study last year that found sea levels on the island could rise as much as 18 inches by 2040, according to the Galveston County Daily News; and see more than 200 days of flooding per year a decade after that.

The rate of sea-level rise since 2010, according to the Post, is almost double that of the preceding 40 years. And yet the strategies many local officials are counting on to mitigate the effects of cataclysmic weather events are almost diametrically opposed to researchers’ ‘death by a thousand cuts’ theory as laid out in the article.

“While much planning and money have gone toward blunting the impact of catastrophic hurricanes,” the Post authors reported, “experts say it is the accumulation of myriad smaller-scale impacts from rising water levels that is the newer, more insidious challenge—and the one that ultimately will become the most difficult to cope with.”