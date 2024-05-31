Early voting for the HCAD runoffs starts Monday

I mentioned this yesterday, and I will say it again before Monday.

Early Vote Centers will be open from Monday, June 3, 2024 – Tuesday, June 11, 2024 (Mon-Sat: 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. Sun: 12 p.m. – 7 p.m.)

Vote Centers will accept voters from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. on Election Day, Saturday, June 15.

Visit our “What’s on my Ballot?” page and enter your name or address to see all the contests and candidates you are eligible to vote on! (You can bring handwritten notes or printed sample ballots to the voting booth; just be sure to take it with you when you leave.)

The deadline to apply for a mail ballot is June 4. Click here for the application. Please fill it out, print it, and mail it to our office before the deadline.

Yes, I know, we’ve done a lot of voting lately. It is what it is, and this is no time to give up. We have two good Democrats to elect here, each running against conservative Republicans. Go listen to my interviews with Melissa Noriega and Pelumi Adeleke, make a plan to vote, and absolutely tell everyone you know to do so as well. I’ll have more over the weekend once the full EV info is available.

