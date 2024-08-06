Endorsement watch: SJL’s kids for Turner

From the inbox:

Over the past several weeks we’ve been overwhelmed by the outpouring of support and love from the residents of the 18th Congressional District. Countless people have reached out to express not only condolences for our mother’s death, but to share personal testimonies about her impact on their lives. Our mother was a true public servant who loved the people she served, and it has been gratifying to know that love was reciprocated.

While no one will ever replace Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, there must be a successor. Our greatest hope is that her immediate successor has the capacity and commitment to sustain the service upon which the constituents of the 18th District have come to rely. For that reason we are proud to endorse Sylvester Turner for the 18th Congressional District.

We have no doubt Mayor Turner will carry on our mother’s legacy of service because we’ve witnessed it almost our entire lives. Our mother had no greater partner than Mayor Turner and he honors her with his willingness to dutifully and humbly serve as a sturdy bridge to the next generation of leadership for the historic 18th Congressional District of Texas.

The giants of the 18th Congressional District came to leadership through affirmation, not coronation. And so it should be for those that would assume the mantle for the future. This seat belongs to the people of the 18th, and the people–who affirmed Barbara, Mickey and Sheila–will no doubt identify and select the 18th’s next great champion as well.

We look forward to supporting Sylvester Turner as the next Congressman of the 18th Congressional District, as well as supporting the next generational leader who earns the people’s trust.

Jason Lee and Erica Lee Carter