Endorsement watch: SJL’s kids for Turner

From the inbox:
Over the past several weeks we’ve been overwhelmed by the outpouring of support and love from the residents of the 18th Congressional District. Countless people have reached out to express not only condolences for our mother’s death, but to share personal testimonies about her impact on their lives. Our mother was a true public servant who loved the people she served, and it has been gratifying to know that love was reciprocated.
While no one will ever replace Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, there must be a successor. Our greatest hope is that her immediate successor has the capacity and commitment to sustain the service upon which the constituents of the 18th District have come to rely. For that reason we are proud to endorse Sylvester Turner for the 18th Congressional District.
We have no doubt Mayor Turner will carry on our mother’s legacy of service because we’ve witnessed it almost our entire lives. Our mother had no greater partner than Mayor Turner and he honors her with his willingness to dutifully and humbly serve as a sturdy bridge to the next generation of leadership for the historic 18th Congressional District of Texas.
The giants of the 18th Congressional District came to leadership through affirmation, not coronation. And so it should be for those that would assume the mantle for the future. This seat belongs to the people of the 18th, and the people–who affirmed Barbara, Mickey and Sheila–will no doubt identify and select the 18th’s next great champion as well.
We look forward to supporting Sylvester Turner as the next Congressman of the 18th Congressional District, as well as supporting the next generational leader who earns the people’s trust.
Jason Lee and Erica Lee Carter
I got this in my inbox yesterday morning; the Chron reported on it later in the day. An endorsement like this would be very powerful in a primary race. How much will it matter in an election where the entire voter universe is at most 90 people? I have no idea. I’ll find out a week from today, when I and the rest of those precinct chairs get together to cast our votes. I’ll be at the candidate forum on Saturday as well (see here at the bottom for details) and may get a sense of what’s to come then. What’s your reaction to this?
Make sure you ask him about the fire fighter settlement and the new cba. That’s his legacy, if the comptroller complains about the settlement, it doesn’t sound like he would support the guy who got them there. If the comptroller comes up with a report that it would have been cheaper for the city to have negotiated years ago, well he probably wouldn’t support the person who refused to, that is Turner’s legacy.