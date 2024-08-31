Another Paxton bullying attempt gets knocked down

Oh for four. I like that.

A Travis County judge on Thursday denied an effort from Attorney General Ken Paxton’s office to question the leader of a Brownsville organization that provides migrants with humanitarian aid, delivering the state’s top civil lawyer another courtroom defeat in a series of actions targeting groups that work with migrants and immigrants.

Judge Maya Guerra Gamble of the 459th Civil District Court denied a request from Paxton’s office to take the deposition of a Team Brownsville representative. Team Brownsville provides water, shelter and other basic necessities to asylum-seeking migrants.

In court filings, the state argued that it had “a reasonable basis” to believe that Team Brownsville was among non-governmental organizations at the Texas-Mexico border helping immigrants enter the country.

Gov. Greg Abbott directed Paxton’s office in 2022 to investigate the role of such groups “in planning and facilitating the illegal transportation of illegal immigrants across our borders.”

Paxton’s office said in the filings that “former board members and volunteers” had accused Team Brownsville of poor financial accountability for money it receives from the government and donors as well as potential improper use of funds but did not further detail any alleged wrongdoing.

Paxton’s office did not immediately respond Thursday to a request for comment.

Aron Thorn, a lawyer with the Beyond Borders Program at the Texas Civil Rights Project, said the group was “proud” to represent Team Brownsville.

“We are thrilled with the judge’s ruling denying this baseless petition,” Thorn said in a statement. “Organizations like Team Brownsville provide essential services to people seeking safety at the border. They fill a critical need in Texas border communities that are unable to care for immigrants. Any effort to end their services is an attack on that very care.”