Saint Arnold gives a boost to the Beer Can House

Nice.

The Houston Beer Can House, one of the city’s most famous and beloved artistic landmarks, will now have free admissions and expanded hours thanks to a partnership with Saint Arnold Brewing Company.

Located in the Rice Military neighborhood, John Milkovisch created the Beer Can House as a way to avoid chores rather than a grand artistic statement. The exterior is covered in roughly 50,000 crushed beer cans, most of which Milkovisch drank himself. It houses several sculptures and currently serves as an art gallery space.

The bright Houston sun refracts off the aluminum, turning the entire thing into a glimmering artifact that has brought in visitors from all over the world.

“Saint Arnold is proud to be a part of The Beer Can House’s continued evolution,” Saint Arnold founder Brock Wagner said in a statement. “As Texas’ oldest craft brewery, we take pride in supporting our local community and helping to make Houston a fun and exciting place to live and visit. I’d like to think that should Saint Arnold have been around during John Milkovisch’s time, he’d have used some of our cans to create his masterpiece.”

Tours and visits will be available Wednesday through Sunday from 10 am – 4 pm. In addition, the house will host special programming throughout the year, starting with a Block Party on October 12.

The Orange Show Center for Visionary Art bought the building in 2001 for $200,000, and it has been a part of the Houston art scene ever since. Some experts argue whether the building should be considered folk art or tramp art. Either way, it is a unique building that feels distinctly Houston.

“The Beer Can House is not only an internationally-recognized art environment – sparking curiosity and joy with each visitor it welcomes — but it also tells the story of Houston’s growth and our innate desire to create without abandon,” added Jack Massing, executive director of the Orange Show Center for Visionary Art. “For over 15 years, our preservation efforts with The Beer Can House have been simply about maintaining the structure and the grounds. Through this new partnership with Saint Arnold Brewing Company, we are looking forward to focusing more attention on enhancing the visitor experience while offering regular community events and rotating art exhibitions, all free and open to the public five days a week.”