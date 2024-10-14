Interview with Laurel Swift

We know that in our post-redistricting world there aren’t many legislative districts that are truly competitive, but sometimes opportunities arise where you hadn’t expected them. HD121, the San Antonio district that was once represented by Speaker Joe Straus, is nominally a very purple place (50.4 to 48.1 for Trump over Biden in 2020) but it was represented by the Straus-like Rep. Steve Allison, who ran ahead of the baseline numbers. But this year Allison was ousted by a wingnut in Greg Abbott’s crusade against anti-voucher Republicans, and that changed the calculus and put this district on the map. Laurel Jordan Swift is the Democrat who aims to flip it. Swift is a San Antonio native and mother of five who got a bachelor’s in biology from UTSA and now works as a medical device salesperson. She’s been a strong fundraiser and has been endorsed by the Express News and outgoing Rep. Allison himself. Here’s the interview:

I’ve just got one more interview to go at this point, with Sheriff Ed Gonzalez; it will run next week. I’ve reached out to some other legislative candidates but haven’t been able to get anything scheduled as yet. If that changes, I’ll run those interviews at the first opportunity. I’ve got more judicial Q&As to run as well. As always, please give me your feedback.

