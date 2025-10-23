Delving into the Paxton mysteries

Will we see their divorce records?

More than a year after Donald Miles and his ex-wife’s divorce became final after 24 years of marriage, Miles wanted to keep those records private.

The Plano resident filed a motion last October to seal the divorce records, arguing the records being public would open him up to the possibility of identity theft, financial exposure and damage to his reputation because of details about “the marriage, bar exam, education, employment, disability, and abuse,” according to his court filings.

Collin County 401st District Judge George Flint denied that request two months later. Flint wrote that while exceptions can be made to keep family court records private when other court proceedings are presumed public, nothing happening in Miles’ divorce was exempt from public disclosure.

“The case at bar is no different than a multitude of divorce actions involving separate and community property divisions and determinations, all of which are generally court records open to the public,” Flint wrote.

Miles questioned why seven months later, in the same county, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton — who’s running for the U.S. Senate — and his wife, state Sen. Angela Paxton, got to keep their divorce records private with no children under 18 involved.

“The disparate outcomes in Husband’s Motion to Seal Record — denied despite arguments concerning highly sensitive information — and the sealing of records in a purportedly more public case reveal an arbitrary application of legal standards by Texas district courts when protecting sensitive information in divorce proceedings,” Miles wrote in a filing with the Dallas-area appeals court.

Miles declined to comment for this story. Miles’ wife did not respond to KERA News’ request for comment.

The Texas Supreme Court’s denial Friday of Miles’ request to have his divorce records sealed leaves the issue unanswered in his case — which, according to the lower courts who have considered the case, has its own procedural problems. But the case highlights what family lawyers say is the unpredictability and high standard of proof required to keep even deeply personal court records private.

Court filings, like other government records in Texas, are generally presumed to be open to the public. The laws governing civil court procedure state court records can’t be sealed unless it can be proved that some specific reasoning outweighs the presumption of openness as well as any potential public health or safety risk that would come with sealing the records.

A party in a case also has to prove that sealing the records is the only way to protect a certain interest, and there is no other alternative, less restrictive way to do it.

Family law cases, however, can be exceptions to those rules.

[…]

Generally, arguments like Miles’ — concerns over financial exposure and potential identity theft — are weaker because parties can ask for some documents to be redacted or removed from the case file, said Austin family law attorney Christine Andresen. That’s less restrictive than sealing the record entirely.

But like many questions about what a judge might do, Andresen said, the question of whether divorce records will be sealed depends largely on the county and judge. People in the public eye might be able to make a better case to a judge for sealing their records than those who aren’t.

“It could be splashed all over, you know, TMZ or some tabloid or whatever,” Andresen said. “Whereas it’s rare that people look up their next-door neighbor’s court records.”

It’s a discretionary and unpredictable process, Andresen said, but judges across the political spectrum in Texas tend to maintain the state’s strong protections around open courtrooms and records.

Still, Leatherberry — like other family lawyers — said she was surprised the Paxtons successfully sealed their divorce records.

“It is a little bit harder for public figures,” she said. “It’s a little bit easier to argue that there will be an adverse effect on the general public.”