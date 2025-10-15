Interview with Christian Menefee

Our next candidate for CD18 is another familiar name and the first person to formally announce their candidacy for this seat. Christian Menefee has been elected twice as Harris County Attorney – he had to resign to run for CD18 but is still serving as the interim County Attorney in the interim – where he made his name in the first term for aggressive enforcement of environmental laws, as well as defending Democratic countywide incumbents whose 2022 election victories were challenged in court. He and his office have been busy suing the Trump administration this year, winning multiple restraining orders on grants and other funding that had been cut. He was recently endorsed by the Chronicle for this race. You can listen to the interview I did with him for the 2024 primary here, and you can listen to this year’s interview below:

More information about the candidates for these and other races can be found in the Erik Manning spreadsheet, where the moon hits your eye like a big pizza pie. Next week is the start of early voting so barring anything really unexpected this will be the end of my interviews for this cycle. Primary season will be upon us soon, so I’ll be back in the saddle for that. I will wrap up with CD18 tomorrow.

