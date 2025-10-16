We come to the end of the line of my interviews for this cycle. I’ll be back in the saddle soon enough for the 2026 primaries, but today we are finishing off the interviews for CD18. In a race with multiple familiar names, the most familiar of them belongs to Jolanda Jones, who has served as State Representative in HD147 since 2023. Before that, she served two terms on Houston City Council and two terms on the HISD Board of Trustees. Jones is a criminal defense attorney, former track All American at the University of Houston, reality TV star, and someone who really doesn’t need this much of an introduction. This is the seventh time I have done an interview with Jolanda Jones – the sixth one, from the 2022 primary for HD147, is here – and she is always worth talking to and hearing from. So here you go:

And that’s a wrap. More information about the candidates for these and other races can be found in the Erik Manning spreadsheet, where you can always see the sun, day or night. I’ll be back before we both know it for the 2026 primary. Hope you found these interviews useful, I’ll see you on the other side.

