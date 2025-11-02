Time once again to compost those pumpkins

You know what to do.

The City of Houston Solid Waste Management Department, in partnership with Council Member Sallie Alcorn, is excited to announce the return of the 5th Annual Pumpkin Compost Drop-Off Program.

Don’t toss your pumpkins in the trash, compost them instead! From October 25 through November 29, Houston residents can drop off their used or unused pumpkins at two City of Houston facilities. All collected pumpkins will be transformed into nutrient-rich compost to help grow a greener Houston.

Please remove any candles, stickers, paint, or other non-pumpkin decorations before dropping off your pumpkins.

Last year’s event was a smashing success, diverting more than 25,260 pounds of pumpkins from Houston’s landfills, making it the most successful year yet. The city hopes to break that record in 2025 and divert even more compostable material from the landfill.

“We’re proud to see Houstonians embracing composting and taking action to reduce waste,” said Director Larius Hassen, Director of Solid Waste Management “It’s amazing to see how something as simple as a leftover pumpkin can help grow a more sustainable Houston”

“Pumpkins are everywhere, and I love seeing them. They get me excited for Halloween and Thanksgiving. And while pumpkin season is upon us, we know it won’t last forever. When your once-glorious pumpkin is ready to be retired, don’t throw it in the trash. Take advantage of the city’s pumpkin composting initiative. Turn your pumpkin into glorious compost to be used in city parks and green spaces,” said Council Member Sallie Alcorn.

Join us in turning holiday leftovers into something good for the earth. Together, we can make Houston cleaner, greener, and more sustainable, one pumpkin at a time.

Drop-off Locations:

City of Houston Reuse Warehouse

9003 N Main St, Houston, TX 77022

October 25th – November 29th

8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Westpark Recycling Center

5900 Westpark, Houston, TX 77339

October 25th – November 29th

8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.