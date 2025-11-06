Texas blog roundup for the week of November 3

The Texas Progressive Alliance has not yet suffered Whamageddon as it brings you this week’s roundup.

Off the Kuff rounded up the latest finance reports from the CD18 special election.

SocraticGadfly noted that there are no magic silver bullets on climate change and agriculture.

Neil at the Houston Democracy Project highlighted the work of attorney Brian Harrison & photographer Nora Dayton. Both have stepped up to become important figures in the fight for democracy in Houston.

===========================

And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

El Paso Matters talks to several high school students who have been negatively affected by recent legislation.

G. Elliott Morris rebuts some claims about the value of political moderation.

Olivia Messer reminds us that Texas is a lot more queer than you might think.

Deceleration is tracking an upward trend in San Antonio’s carbon emissions.

Miranda Williamson and other students like her will suffer greatly if SNAP benefits are turned off.

Alice Linahan warns that the state’s literacy plan is not what it’s cracked up to be.

Alison Cook wished you a happy Cabbage Night.

