Final November 2025 early voting: A lot of people voted early

And here’s a look at the final early voting totals.

Final EV total 2025 = 212,104

Final EV total 2021 = 114,060

Final EV total 2017 = 60,974

A lot of people voted last week! Even I was a little surprised. To put this comparison another way:

Final overall vote total 2017 = 150,174

Final overall vote total 2021 = 229,036

I think it’s safe to say that the turnout from this year will be higher than in 2017 or 2021, whether you look at it as raw numbers or a percentage of registered voters.

What that means beyond that, I don’t know. I’ll see what I think when we see what happened. For now, go vote if you haven’t already. I’ll have info on Election Day voting tomorrow.

