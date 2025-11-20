Texas blog roundup for the week of November 17

The Texas Progressive Alliance is ready for even more Jeffrey Epstein document dumps as it brings you this week’s roundup.

Off the Kuff is amused by an effort to hold Ken Paxton to the same legal standard as Letitia James.

SocraticGadfly thoroughly discusses the political and social angles of EVERYTHING that was in that US Conference of Catholic Bishops policy statement, and likewise on one of its chief “pushers,” and not just the ICE immigration thuggery rebuke to Trump.

Neil at the Houston Democracy Project said with bar owners on Washington Ave, homeless ticketed under the Civility Ordinance and protesters at the Pride Crosswalk, Mayor Whitmire uses police and the law to punish opponents and obstacles to his plans.

And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

The Lone Star Project wants to know what Greg Abbott knew about Ghislane Maxwell’s transfer to a Club Fed in Texas.

Texas 2036 documents the contributions of veterans to Texas.

The Current is relieved to see Rep. Nate Schatzline leave the Texas House.

Pete von der Haar was sadly unimpressed by the movie Nuremberg.

Olivia Julianna gives her props to Gavin Newsom.

The Texas Signal looks at the effect that Trump’s immigration pogrom has had on the Texas economy.

