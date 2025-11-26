Texas blog roundup for the week of November 24

The Texas Progressive Alliance has been tasting cranberry sauce and pumpkin pie for weeks now as it brings you this holiday-inflected roundup.

Off the Kuff had multiple posts about the redistricting ruling.

SocraticGadfly read about Joaquin Castro’s latest excuse for not running for statewide office and mocked him.

Neil at the Houston Democracy Project says with citations or even a couple of days in jail, Mayor Whitmire may be using police and the law to go after opponents and people in the way of his plans.

Franklin Strong celebrates the wins from the November school board elections.

The Barbed Wire notes how our two Senators had previously voted on releasing the Epstein files (spoiler: they both voted No).

Steve Vladeck breaks down the Trump administration’s “war on judges”.

Texas 2036 shows you what to expect from the 2026 Affordable Care Act marketplace.

Lise Olsen counts up the cost of targeting international students in Texas.

The Lone Star Project celebrates the redistricting ruling.

