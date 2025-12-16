“Mattress Mack: The Movie”

Oh my God.

A feature film based on the life of Jim McIngvale, the Texas businessman best known for his philanthropy as the owner and operator of the Houston-based Gallery Furniture retail chain, is in the works from HappyBad Bungalow, Roosevelt Film Lab and Phiphen.

Mattress Mack will star Billy Magnussen (Lilo & Stitch) as McIngvale, Dianna Agron (The Chosen), Darby Lee-Stack (The Holdovers) and Rob Corddry (The Audacity). Shane Andries will direct from a screenplay he also wrote. Production is set to begin this month in Texas.

Set in the early 1980s and 2000s in Houston, the film is based on a true story about Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale, a beloved Texas tycoon and retail pioneer who is best known for his generosity and community service.

Often opening his Gallery Furniture stores to shelter and feed people during natural disasters, McIngvale has helped thousands affected by multiple major hurricanes in Texas, earning recognition as a Houston hero. This past summer, McIngvale made headlines after donating 500 mattresses to survivors of the July Fourth Texas Hill Country floods, along with first responders and volunteers who helped out during the historic flood event.

Mattress Mack will follow McIngvale’s journey as he risks everything to open Gallery Furniture alongside his wife and business partner Linda, and the challenges the family faces years later when their youngest daughter battles a debilitating case of obsessive-compulsive disorder.