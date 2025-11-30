Weekend link dump for November 30

“This Is All John Roberts’ Fault“.

“You need to be a true degenerate for Las Vegas to break your heart.”

“The Five Eyes national security alliance of the U.S., U.K., Canada, New Zealand, and Australia had been intimate and formidable for decades. Now the erratic policies of the Trump administration are threatening the bond.”

“In this year of immigration raids, child care providers have stepped up to keep families unified amid incredible uncertainty. Some are agreeing to be temporary guardians for kids should something happen to their parents. The workers themselves are also under threat — 1 in 5 child care workers are immigrant women, most of them Latinas, who are also having to prepare in case they are detained, particularly while children are in their care. Already, child care workers across the country have been detained and deported.” I am absolutely on fire with rage about this.

“The stories had the characteristic weirdness of articles written by a large language model—invented anecdotes from regular people who didn’t appear to exist accompanied by expert commentary from public figures who do, with some biographical details mangled, who are made to voice “quotes” that sound, broadly, like something they might say.”

“Colombian artists transform Pablo Escobar’s hippos and excesses into art”.

“What Even Is a ‘Box Office Flop’ Anymore?”

“Liberals really have been America’s strongest advocates for public education, and America’s public education system really is an incredible achievement. But if we want to keep it strong — if we want to make it stronger — then we need to see where we’ve gone wrong, and work quickly to right it.”

RIP, Jimmy Cliff, actor and musician whose best known songs include “Many Rivers to Cross,” “You Can Get It if You Really Want”, and “The Harder They Come”, which was the title track to the movie in which he also starred.

“But regardless of the specific merits or demerits of one local reporter’s story, none of those churches and none of those church-goers are safe now. And that’s the biggest religion story in the country.”

“On the surface, the Superbox media streaming devices for sale at retailers like BestBuy and Walmart may seem like a steal: They offer unlimited access to more than 2,200 pay-per-view and streaming services like Netflix, ESPN and Hulu, all for a one-time fee of around $400. But security experts warn these TV boxes require intrusive software that forces the user’s network to relay Internet traffic for others, traffic that is often tied to cybercrime activity such as advertising fraud and account takeovers.”

Fifteen years. Mazel tov and many more.

“As the tool started to reveal accounts’ information, the effect was like watching the Scooby Doo kids pull one disguise after another from the villain off the week. Improbably lonely and outgoing female American GI with an AI-generated profile picture? Apparently based in Vietnam. Horrified southern conservative female voters with surprising opinions about India-Pakistan relations? Based somewhere in South Asia. Scottish independence accounts? Weirdly, many appear to be based in Iran.”

“How urban farms can make cities more livable and help feed America”.

RIP, Viola Fletcher, oldest living survivor of the Tulsa Race Massacre.

RIP, Gramma the Galapagos tortoise, oldest resident of the San Diego Zoo, estimated age 141 years old.

Still waiting for your Trump phone? You’re going to keep on waiting for it.

RIP, Alicia Chacón, El Paso trailblazer who was the first woman elected as El Paso County clerk, the first Mexican American woman on the El Paso City Council, the first woman elected El Paso County judge, and the first woman in the country to serve as a regional director of the Small Business Administration.

Time to submit your Golden Duke Award nominations.

“AI could be no menace at all to picture-book classics, but it could make high-quality contemporary board books go extinct.”

“A huge amount of the viral content about American politics and American news on social media is from sock puppet and bot accounts monetized by people in other countries. The rise of easy to use, free AI generative tools have supercharged this effort, and social media monetization programs have incentivized this effort and are almost entirely to blame. The current disinformation and slop phenomenon on the internet today makes the days of ‘Russian bot farms’ and ‘fake news pages from Cyprus’ seem quaint; the problem is now fully decentralized and distributed across the world and is almost entirely funded by social media companies themselves.”

No. I mean, come on.

RIP, Danny Seagren, Sesame Street puppeteer and the first live-action Spider-Man, on The Electric Company.

RIP, Fuzzy Zoeller, two-time major champion on the PGA tour, whose career was tainted by a racially insensitive joke about Tiger Woods.

