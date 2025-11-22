SCOTUS puts temporary pause on redistricting ruling

This is just until they can make a ruling.

Texas is back to using its 2025 congressional map, at least temporarily, after Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito granted the state’s request to pause a court ruling that would have required using the lines legislators drew in 2021.

The high court has not yet decided what map Texas should use while the court battle over the legality of the map plays out over the coming weeks and months; Friday’s ruling is a short-term pause while they make that decision.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton celebrated the step as a victory, and said his office would “look forward to continuing to press forward in our case on the merits.”

Alito requested that the plaintiffs respond to the motion by the end of the day Monday. The Dec. 8 candidate filing deadline is fast approaching, which the state made clear to the justices in their petition.