Texas blog roundup for the week of December 1

Off the Kuff observes how Ken Paxton is filing lawsuits in small counties, in search of favorable judges.

SocraticGadfly looks at the decline and possible fall of Southwest Airlines.

Evil MoPac quantified the best and worst things about Thanksgiving.

G. Elliott Morris demonstrates that the more people know about what Trump and the Republicans are doing, the better Dems do in the polls.

Bay Area Houston celebrates the end of DOGE.

Kit O’Connell describes their experience as a trans journalist living in Texas.

The Texas Signal examines what it means when Texas counties partner with ICE.

