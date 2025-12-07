Weekend link dump for December 7

“Protecting children from the sometimes fatal advice of chatbots has felt like going after “Big Tobacco” in the 1990s; accusing Republicans of giving “Big Tech” whatever it wanted is the sort of anti-billionaire populism that’s second nature to most Democrats.”

“Across the West, porcupines are vanishing. Wildlife scientists are racing to find where porcupines are still living, and why they’re disappearing.”

“Each time I serve pumpkin pie, I get to share a little known slice of American history. Although meant to unify people, the 19th-century campaign to make Thanksgiving a permanent holiday was seen by prominent Southerners as a culture war. They considered it a Northern holiday intended to force New England values on the rest of the country. To them, pumpkin pie, a Yankee food, was a deviously sweet symbol of anti-slavery sentiment.”

RIP, Tom Stoppard, playwright and screenwriter, best known for Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead.

“The Duffer Brothers Made a Very Sweet Casting Choice for ‘Stranger Things’ 5″.

“Even as feminists’ warnings have materialized into a horrific reality, we remain dismissed as hysterical—by the same anti-abortion leaders who are quite literally killing us! Now we’re “hysterical” for warning that Republicans want to impose a national abortion ban and that they’re targeting birth control.”

“A 115-page report compiled from interviews with dozens of current and former FBI agents found that FBI Director Kash Patel and Deputy Director Dan Bongino have turned the agency into a ‘circus,’ with agents describing the two men as clowns more obsessed with their personal image and posting to social media than they are with running the law enforcement agency.” And again I wonder, when will pop culture – specifically, crime fiction in both books and TV shows – begin to depict this reality.

“Rosa Parks’ story didn’t end in Montgomery. These students are proof of that.”

“How a bald coach solved volleyball’s ponytail predicament“. If that’s not a headline to make you want to read the story, I don’t know what would be.

“What Really Happens When You Win A Car On The Price Is Right, According To Past Winners”.

“Netflix has removed support for casting from its mobile apps to most TVs, including Chromecast with Google TV and Google TV Streamer devices.” I guess it’s a good thing we can access it directly from our TV now.

“After three days of voting in which more than 30,000 people had their say, we have chosen rage bait as our official Oxford Word of the Year for 2025.”

“A president killing boaters on specious claims of “narcoterrorism” while pardoning major drug traffickers should be a major scandal.”

“But when I read the news of the return of Rush Hour, I also figured there must be more to the story. Why this franchise? Why these action stars? I remember enjoying the first movie as a 10-year-old boy (arguably its target audience), but I confess I mostly forgot there had been a second installment, let alone a third. Why was Trump so keen to return to this world? I decided to find out by doing the only thing that seemed right: mainlining all three Rush Hour movies in 24 hours.”

“A new study out last week in JAMA Network Open found that cutting down on social media use even for a week can significantly reduce mental health symptoms in young adults.”

“But we needn’t get so deep in the theological weeds here. Basic Mister Rogers stuff remains a good starting point. These insecure, anxious, persecuted hegemons driven by their fears of anticipatory humiliation need, somehow, to learn what they should have learned from Fred Rogers when they were kids: 1. You are special and immeasurably worthy and good, and 2. So is everybody else.”

“Several businesses and nonprofits have launched AI-powered tools to help patients get their insurance claims paid and navigate byzantine medical bills, creating a robotic tug-of-war over who gets care and who foots the bill for it.”

“Franklin the Turtle is a beloved Canadian icon who has inspired generations of children and stands for kindness, empathy, and inclusivity. We strongly condemn any denigrating, violent, or unauthorized use of Franklin’s name or image, which directly contradicts these values.”

“The United States, which has military forces deployed around the globe, cannot build a safer world for its own servicemembers by discarding basic laws of war. History shows that when America blatantly abandons humane norms and the law of war, it ultimately endangers its own people.”

“this video is evil and disgusting. Do not ever involve me or my music to benefit your inhumane agenda.”

“ALL OF WHICH RAISES A QUESTION: Why has there been no similar accountability for another of Epstein’s pen pals—Steve Bannon? Trump’s consigliere, strategist, propagandist, and former senior counselor at the White House was on very friendly terms with Jeffrey Epstein. He exchanged hundreds of emails with the convicted felon and conspired to whitewash his public image.”

As Josh Marshall notes, that Bannon-Epstein stuff has actually been known for awhile, thanks to Michael Wolff.

“Dear Troops: Please Don’t Go to Jail for Pete Hegseth”.

RIP, Frank Gehry, legendary architect who designed the Guggenheim Museum in Spain and the Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles, among many others.

“A federal grand jury in Norfolk, Virginia, refused to indict New York Attorney General Letitia James for alleged mortgage fraud on Thursday”.

“Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD), the top Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee, filed a complaint to the newly appointed CBS News ombudsman on Wednesday over the way that 60 Minutes edited its recent interview with Donald Trump.”

“Now, the World Cup is just another vehicle to curry favor with President Donald Trump by celebrating Donald Trump, and it’s so gross.”

RIP, Roy Kramer, former Southeast Conference commissioner who led its initial rise to the top of the heap.

Why Sohla El-Waylly was not in the NYT’s Cookie Week this week.

The record for most rushing yards in a single season for Texas high school football, which had been set in 1953, was broken on Friday.

