On e-bikes

I’m keeping an eye on this.

E-bike of Colorado sales manager Perry Fletcher said his sales and repair shop saw an increase in back-to-school sales to young riders and families this fall as the popularity of the battery-powered bicycles revs up.

But the kids’ excitement for their new rides is tempered by a recurring question from worried parents: Are they safe?

That can be a difficult question to answer. The federal government’s e-bike regulations are sparse, and efforts to expand them have stalled, leaving states and even counties to fill the void with patchwork rules of their own. Meanwhile, the seemingly endless variety of e-bikes for sale vary in design, speed, and quality.

In that environment, retailers like Fletcher aim to educate consumers so they can make informed decisions.

“We’re super careful about what comes in the shop because there are hazards,” he said.

Federal rules requiring safety standards for batteries in e-bikes and other devices such as e-scooters are in limbo after the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the independent federal regulatory agency meant to protect people against death and injury from bicycles and other consumer products, withdrew proposed regulations in August.

The commission then sent the rules for review by the Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs inside the Office of Management and Budget, responding to President Donald Trump’s February executive order demanding that independent agencies like the CPSC be more aligned with White House priorities. In May, Trump fired three members of the commission who had been appointed by his predecessor, former President Joe Biden.

Meanwhile, separate proposed rules by the commission to address injuries from mechanical failings have languished. Shira Rawlinson, the CPSC’s communications director, said it plans to update the status of both proposed rules.

That leaves e-bikes subject to existing standards written for traditional bicycles and which the commission has said, based on a preliminary assessment, aren’t adequate to reduce the risk of e-bike injuries. Colorado, Minnesota, and Utah recently passed laws regulating e-bikes to fill the gap.

The laws address issues such as battery fire risks and rider safety and seek to distinguish lower-speed e-bikes from faster e-motos, or electric motorcycles, which can reach top speeds of 35 miles an hour or faster. No federal law dictates the age at which someone may operate an e-bike, but more than half of states have age restrictions for who can operate Class 3 bikes, which reach a top speed of 28 miles an hour, while two California counties recently set a minimum age to operate Class 2 bikes, with their 20 mph top speed.

“The biggest issue is e-bikes that switch from a power-assisted bike to essentially a motorized scooter,” said Democratic state Rep. Lesley Smith, who co-sponsored Colorado’s bill.

[…]

Vehicles claiming to be both e-bikes and e-motos fall into the cracks between two regulatory agencies, the CPSC and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, said Matt Moore, general and policy counsel for PeopleForBikes, a trade association for bicycles, including e-bikes.

PeopleForBikes wants the traffic safety administration to stop shipments of or take other legal action against e-motos that are labeled as e-bikes and do not comply with federal standards, Moore said.

If the federal government won’t act, states should clarify their laws to define e-motos as off-road dirt bikes or motor vehicles that require licenses, he said. In October, California defined e-motos, which it requires to display an identification plate issued by the Department of Motor Vehicles for use off-highway.