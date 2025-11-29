Protection racket deadline passes

Still no word from UT.

Last month, the Trump administration gave the University of Texas at Austin and a handful of other universities until Nov. 21 to decide whether they would agree to a series of policy changes in exchange for preferential access to federal funding.

That deadline has now passed, and UT-Austin still hasn’t indicated publicly whether it will sign the agreement, even as other universities have rejected the administration’s offer.

UT-Austin and the White House did not respond Friday to inquiries about whether the university plans to accept, reject or seek revisions to the agreement.

The proposal, known as the “Compact for Academic Excellence in Higher Education,” would require UT-Austin to define sex as male or female based on reproductive function, cap international enrollment at 15%, freeze tuition for five years and ensure that academic departments include a mix of ideological perspectives among their faculty and programs.