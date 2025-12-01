December runoff early voting begins today

Time to vote again.

Early Vote Centers will be open from Monday, December 1 – Tuesday, December 9 (Mon-Sat: 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.; Sun: 12:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. ) Vote Centers will accept voters from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, December 13, Election Day. December 2. Click The deadline to apply for a mail ballot is. Click here for the application. Please fill it out, print it, and mail it to our office before the deadline. Visit our “ What’s on my Ballot? ” page and enter your name or address to see all the contests and candidates you are eligible to vote on! (You can bring handwritten notes or printed sample ballots to the voting booth; just be sure to take it with you when you leave. The following entities have contracted with the office to host their contests. Check your sample ballot to see if you fall within the boundaries for any of these entities. City of Houston – Council Member, At-Large Position 4

Houston City College – Trustee, District II

The HCC runoff is between incumbent Renee Jefferson Patterson and candidate Kathy Lynch Gunter. Patterson missed winning outright by 127 votes, but close isn’t good enough, so here we are. Houston City Council At Large #4 I trust you’re familiar with.

My interview with Alejandra Salinas is here, my interview with Dwight Boykins is here, and my interview with Renee Jefferson Patterson is here. The runoff for CD18 is not a part of this election. It will take place on January 31, and that will happen regardless of what SCOTUS says about the new map. Vote now, and get ready to vote again soon.

