Texas blog roundup for the week of December 8

The Texas Progressive Alliance will take on the fight with the map we have as it brings you this week’s roundup.

Off the Kuff is happy to see a class action lawsuit filed over the Ten Commandments law.

SocraticGadfly talks about Camp Mystic and accountability.

Neil at the Houston Democracy Project said Mayor Whitmire & many on Houston City Council say nothing when Houstonians are told what words they can use to oppose ICE in Houston, or how they can question Council.

And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

The Current reports on ICE using memes from “Halo” to recruit new agents, and the pushback to same.

Naomi Rees criticizes UTEP for inviting border czar Tom Homan to be the featured speaker at a campus event.

The Texas Signal observes World AIDS Day.

Isaiah Martin analyzes the TN-07 special election.

Texas 2036 explains what’s going on with employer-provided health insurance.

Your Local Epidemiologist pans the latest ACIP meeting.

The Bloggess previews the 16th Annual James Garfield Miracle.

