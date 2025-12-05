Sure, why not. He’s got nothing else going on at the moment.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced Monday his office is investigating the fast fashion retailer Shein for potential violations related to unethical labor practices and unsafe products. The Chinese-founded corporation operates primarily online and sells everything from clothing, accessories, home decor products and more. It generated more than $30 billion in global revenue in 2023. Paxton alleges there have been numerous reports that raised concerns of Shein’s reliance on forced labor, the use of unsafe product materials, and deceptive marketing practices. He referenced the Make America Healthy Again movement in the news release, stressing the role of safe, non-toxic materials and products. “Texans deserve to know that the companies they buy from are ethical, safe, transparent, and not exploiting workers or selling harmful products,” Paxton said in a press release. The investigation will determine whether the company’s supply chain and manufacturing practices violate Texas law by using toxic or hazardous materials and whether it misleads consumers about ethical sourcing. It will also examine the company’s data collection and privacy practices. A Shein spokesperson said in a statement that it is aware of the investigation and welcomed “constructive engagement” with Paxton.

My first reaction this was that Paxton’s well-oiled publicity stunt machine continues to operate at high efficiency. I’m almost ready to create some kind of AI account so I can track all of these peacock lawsuits, most of which I’m assuming will never see the inside of a courtroom. The headline was the point, so why waste one’s energy beyond that?

My second reaction was “under what jurisdiction is he doing this?” After some reflection, I think he’s using the Texas Deceptive Trade Practices Act, which he has used to go after TikTok, Powered by People, and that guy trying to take over Loving County. When you have a hammer, everything looks like a nail. If you’re Ken Paxton.

The idea that Ken Paxton cares about exploited workers or unsafe products is ludicrous, but a headline’s a headline, and he gets to bash China along the way. You miss all the shots you don’t take.

Related Posts: