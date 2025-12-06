Both Tarrant County redistricting lawsuits have been dismissed

Not a surprise.

Both lawsuits accusing Tarrant County of racial gerrymandering are now over.

A group of Tarrant County residents who sued over the new commissioners court precinct map withdrew their lawsuit Monday without a clear explanation.

A second lawsuit, brought by local branches of the League of Women Voters and the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC), had been listed as pending as of Monday, but updated filings show it was dismissed Nov. 28.

Republican County Judge Tim O’Hare, who led the redistricting effort, announced the second case’s dismissal in a Facebook post.

[…]

In the League of Women Voters and LULAC case, the county contended the court had no jurisdiction in the case, and that redistricting had partisan motives, not racial ones.

“As such, the diminished ability to elect a Democrat is not an injury,” county attorneys wrote in a September filing.

Judge Megan Fahey agreed with the county and dismissed the case.

Attorneys with the Texas Civil Rights Project represented the local League of Women Voters and LULAC branches in the lawsuit. The county misread the law, TCRP said in a press release.

“Even as Defendant County Judge O’Hare and the Commissioners Court try to avoid accountability for their undemocratic and discriminatory map, we will never stop working to amplify the voices of Tarrant County residents and communities of color,” TCRP attorney Nina Oishi said.