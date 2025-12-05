SCOTUS upholds the new Congressional map

Shocked, shocked I am.

The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday upheld Texas Republicans’ new GOP-heavy congressional map, handing the party a key victory as it heads into what is predicted to be a bruising midterm cycle.

In a 6-3 ruling, the court reversed a lower court’s finding that the map was designed to weaken the voting power of racial minorities. All three liberal justices dissented. While not the final decision in the case, it solidifies the map through at least the November midterms.

In a short, unsigned order, the conservative majority said the lower court had failed to presume legislative good faith and had instead relied on “ambiguous direct and circumstantial evidence.” They also argued that it was too close to an election to abandon the new map. The candidate filing period in Texas is set to end on Monday.

“The District Court improperly inserted itself into an active primary campaign, causing much confusion and upsetting the delicate federal-state balance in elections,” the majority wrote.

[…]

The court’s three dissenting justices defended the lower court’s rationale, writing that plaintiffs had shown that Texas “largely divided its citizens along racial lines to create its new pro-Republican House map.” They also slammed their colleagues’ assertion that it was too close to an election to strike down the map, saying that if that were true, any state wanting to pass a “blatantly unconstitutional” map could simply pass it months before the election, as Texas did.

“Today’s order disserves the millions of Texans whom the District Court found were assigned to their new districts based on their race,” Justice Elena Kagan wrote in a dissent joined by Justices Kentanji Brown Jackson and Sonia Sotomayor.