CM Kamin files for County Attorney

Not exactly a surprise.

Houston City Council Member Abbie Kamin filed to run for Harris County attorney Friday, confirming rumors that the District C council member was seeking to replace Christian Menefee as the county’s top civil litigator.

Her filing triggered Texas’ resign-to-run law, which mandates elected officials tender their resignation upon announcing a campaign for another office. While Kamin’s resignation technically takes effect immediately, she will remain in her position as a holdover until a special election is held to replace her.

Kamin told the Houston Chronicle in an exclusive interview Friday that, while she valued her time representing District C, she felt she could do more to help residents as county attorney.

“I couldn’t take it anymore, seeing what Donald Trump is doing, what Greg Abbott is doing and the entire MAGA machine — they are coming after our families, our neighbors, our local governments,” Kamin said. “When the county attorney’s position came open, I really started considering whether I should be diving into the fight and making a bigger difference than what I’m capable of through my service on city council.”

[…]

“I’ve seen time and time again bad actors — whether it’s a bar creating a dangerous environment in the surrounding neighborhood, or just like yesterday, the tragedy of the apartment complex fire and negligent slum lords preying on innocent Houstonians,” Kamin said. “It is critical that there is that proactive role in protecting the people of Harris County, but it’s also imperative that the business operations of the county run as smoothly as possible. That means every contract that comes through is moved out effectively and efficiently, while also making sure that it’s done properly and accurately.”