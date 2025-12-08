Here’s your World Cup schedule for Houston

Make your plans, if you’ve got the money to buy a ticket and aren’t grossed out by their Trump-pandering.

Houston learned it was hosting games in the 2026 World Cup way back in June 2022.

Now, we finally know the teams and the schedule at NRG Stadium.

It will be a mix of old (Germany) and new (Cape Verde), powerful (Portugal) and small (Curaçao). Houston will also get to see Cristiano Ronaldo twice, as the 41-year-old star goes for his first World Cup title with Portugal.

There’s also an element of mystery still surrounding the Houston schedule as two of the teams playing have not yet been decided.

“The announcement of the countries that will play FIFA World Cup 2026 matches in Houston makes the thrill of what’s to come even more tangible,” Chris Canetti, Houston’s World Cup host committee president, said in a statement. “We’re looking forward to showing Cabo Verde, Curaçao, Germany, Netherlands, Portugal, Saudi Arabia, and Uzbekistan the hospitality that is the signature of our city, and providing locals and visitors alike with an incredible experience from the stadium to FIFA Fan Festival and beyond.”

The 2026 World Cup in Houston at a glance:

Group play games in Houston

June 14

Germany vs. Curaçao, noon

June 17

Portugal vs. Winner of Playoff 1 (Jamaica, New Caledonia, Congo), noon

June 20

Netherlands vs. Winner of Playoff B (Ukraine/Sweden/Poland/Albania), noon

June 23

Portugal vs. Uzbekistan, noon

June 26

Cape Verde vs. Saudi Arabia, 7 p.m.

Knockout round games in Houston

June 29

Round of 32: Winner of Group C vs. Runner-up of Group F, noon

July 4