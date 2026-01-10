Who wants to take a “luxury commuter van” ride?

Houstonians now have a new way to hop between cities, and it comes with Wi-Fi, leather seats, and a guaranteed Buc-ee’s stop. On November 17, mobility startup Shutto launched its luxury van service connecting San Antonio, Austin, and Houston, offering travelers a more comfortable alternative to flying or long-haul rideshare.
Bookings are now available Monday through Saturday with departure times in the morning and evening. One-way fares range from $47-$87, positioning Shutto in a similar lane to Dallas-based Vonlane, which also offers routes from Houston to Austin and San Antonio.
Unlike other regional transit options, Shutto builds Texas road-trip culture into every journey. Each route includes a pit stop at Buc-ee’s so riders can stock up on kolaches, Beaver Nuggets, and drinks.
Shutto enters the market at a time when highway congestion is a hotter topic than ever. With high-speed rail still years in the future, its model aims to provide fast, predictable service at commuter prices. The startup touts an on-time departure guarantee and a relaxed ride. Only 12 passengers fit inside each Mercedes Sprinter van.
Beyond the scheduled routes, Shutto offers private, customizable trips anywhere in the country, a service the company expects will appeal to corporate retreat planners, wedding parties, and tourists wanting to make a day of crawling Hill Country wineries and breweries.
That last paragraph sounds like the more promising angle to me. On the plus side, you’re not driving, and those vans do look nice. But it’s not any faster than driving, and you’ll still get stuck in traffic, and those prices are similar to a Southwest flight. For sure, Greyhound or Megabus would be far cheaper, though obviously not as plush. I’m still mad that Texas Central hasn’t laid any tracks yet, but that and $47-$87 will get me a ride on Shutto, so.