Texas blog roundup for the week of December 15

The Texas Progressive Alliance has its lineup and is ready for the primary campaigns as it brings you this week’s roundup.

Off the Kuff has not one but two roundups of Deadline Day activity.

SocraticGadfly looked at Texas and national Democrats embracing Henry Cuellar and laughed.

Neil at Houston Democracy Project Blog reported Mayor Whitmire suggested people speaking at Houston City Council Public Comment Session should “swear” are telling truth. Who will judge that? Whitmire?

===========================

And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

Texas Rural Reporter can’t make Greg Abbott’s “no property taxes” math work.

Anna Genna-Hiroi wants you to watch out for conflict minerals as you do your holiday shopping.

Law Dork documents the forthcoming Humphries Executor atrocity.

Steve Vladeck delves into Justice Kagan’s dissent in the Texas redistricting case.

Lise Olsen remembers the weird history of Steve Stockman.

In The Pink Texas finds the true meaning of Christmas.

The Bloggess presents the 16th Annual James Garfield Christmas Miracle.

