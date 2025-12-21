A story about Christmas tree farms

I’m happy for them.

Four years ago, James and Mary Robinson put the last Christmas tree they would ever plant in the ground.

“Once you plant the tree, it takes four years to harvest it,” James said. “But once you plant your last tree, it takes four years to get out of the business.”

On Sunday, they sold their last tree.

Nestled in the pineywoods between Tyler and Longview, Danville Farms Christmas trees have become an East Texas staple for thousands of families over the last 40 years. Like so many December weekends before this one, families from across the region converged in search of the perfect tree. But this weekend was their last chance to do it here.

Customers bundled up as the temperature quickly dropped Sunday afternoon. One mom had her toddler wrapped in multiple blankets to keep him warm as they sat next to a fire, his feet kept sneaking out into the cold air. Fires roared in pits, a snack shack served warm goodies near a three-walled shop where customers paid for their trees and wreaths.

Three generations of Robinsons milled about, helping customers, chatting with each other, and reminiscing on the many long years they had worked on this farm. Customers said they came for just one last tree before the business closed.

“We have excellent customers,” James said. “Some of them have been coming ever since we opened.”

At 82, James was glad to see the last day of his tree farm. He had tended to thousands of trees for years and was ready to slow down and get to that honey-do list Mary was curating.

Robinson’s story is similar to many retiring farmers with no successors. Robinson’s farm provided well for his family and set his three daughters up for success in their chosen fields. And when it came time to decide if they would close the farm or name a successor, the family chose to let it go, to end the enterprise on their terms.

This could be a sad story, but it isn’t.

“We lose probably two or three farms every year due to retirement, or no one being able to manage it anymore because of their age,” said Stan Reed, the executive secretary of the Texas Christmas Tree Growers Association. “And then we also experience probably 10 or 15 new farms opening up every year.”

The number of tree farms has grown in Texas, Reed said. He has seen firsthand an increase in interest from younger farmers.

Furthermore, more Texans are shopping for real Christmas trees, according to an analysis by Texas A&M Agrilife. The number of real-tree purchases in Texas grew by 26% between 2017 and 2022.