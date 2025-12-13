Today is Runoff Day

From the inbox:

The Harris County Clerk’s Office reminds registered voters that tomorrow is Election Day for the December 13, 2025, Joint Runoff Elections. This is your final opportunity to make your voice heard and help decide the outcomes in select jurisdictions across Harris County. More than 150 vote centers are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

“If you did not participate in the November 4 election, you still have an opportunity to ensure your voice is heard,” said Harris County Clerk Teneshia Hudspeth. “Runoff elections often come down to just a few votes. Yours could be the one that decides who represents your community.”

Ballot Contests Include

City of Houston – At-large Council Member, Position 4

Houston City College – Trustee District 2

Bring One of these Required Photo IDs

TX Driver’s License

TX Personal ID

TX Handgun License

TX Election ID Certificate

U.S. Military ID (with photo)

U.S. Citizenship Certificate (with photo)

U.S. Passport (book or card)

The use of wireless communication devices is not permitted in voting areas. However, voters may take written notes or their sample ballots to the polling location.

Mail Ballot Drop-Off

You can drop off your mail ballot in person tomorrow at 1019 Congress St. in downtown Houston between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. A valid photo ID is required.

Want to vote in person instead? Take your mail ballot to a vote center to surrender it and vote in person. If you do not have your mail ballot, you may still vote in person using a provisional ballot. Again, you must present one of the seven acceptable forms of photo ID.