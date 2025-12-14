Salinas, Jefferson Patterson headed to victory

As of 10:26 last night, Alejandra Salinas was leading Dwight Boykins in Harris County by about 5,500 votes. You can see the current unofficial results from Harris County here and the final results from Fort Bend County here. Boykins dominated in Fort Bend, winning it by 500 votes, but that wasn’t nearly enough to make a dent in Salinas’ Harris County advantage. When I wrote this, about two thirds of the voting centers in Harris had reported. I don’t see a path for Boykins to win. About 37K total votes had been cast in Harris County, with about 11K of them coming yesterday as of that time, so the final total in Harris should be a bit short of 45K but reasonably close to my WAG from the close of early voting.

Meanwhile HCC incumbent Renee Jefferson Patterson had a 500 vote advantage in a much smaller race. Both she and Salinas were around 57% of the vote. I feel pretty comfortable calling this one as well. Congrats to both of the winners. A Chron story on the Council race is here and on the HCC race is here.

As for SD09, turns out I was confused. It’s on January 31, the same day as the CD18 runoff. I’m not sure why I thought it was the same day as the Council runoff, but at least that explains why there had been no recent news about it.

