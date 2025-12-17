Some resistance to the push for closed primaries

Of interest:

Last week, during a tour driving across parts of rural West Texas, I had a phone call with Nick Troiano, the executive director of Unite America. We talked about the Republican Party of Texas’s lawsuit to close the Republican Primary, a case pending in an Amarillo court, that could determine who gets to vote in the election of consequence in our rural, red communities, and the election that effectively decides most local races.

The case, Hunt v. Texas, seeks to “close” Texas Republican primaries and limit participation in those primary elections to “registered” Republicans only. It turns out this is not just a Texas effort, it is a complicated legal fight with national fingerprints, but the potential impact is simple: in rural Texas, closing primaries would fundamentally reshape how political representation works.

Most rural counties don’t have competitive general elections. The decisions that shape our schools, our roads, our hospitals, and our courthouse leadership are effectively made in the Republican primary. If that primary becomes closed, many rural Texans — including lifelong independents and local Democrats who vote in March GOP primaries so they can have a say in the local election where the decisions get made — would lose their only meaningful vote.

What Texans Think About Primaries

A new statewide poll commissioned by Unite America shows broad agreement across the political spectrum:

Most Texans support keeping primaries open.

Most Republican primary voters support the current system.

Large majorities oppose party registration requirements.

Voters value the freedom to choose whichever primary ballot makes sense for their community.

Troiano summarized it this way: “Voters want the freedom to vote for whomever they support in every taxpayer-funded election. Open primaries give voters more voice, choice, and freedom.”

The word “taxpayer-funded” is important. The Texas Republican Party is essentially arguing in their court case that they can close primaries because the Republican Party is a “club” and they can decide who they want to be a member. But Primaries in Texas are funded by the State of Texas and paid for by taxpayers, not the party, including those taxpayers that would be blocked from participating.

In rural Texas, where public institutions rely on broad community coalitions rather than strict party alignment, restricting participation would mark the biggest change to local political life in generations.