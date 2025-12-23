Texas blog roundup for the week of December 22

The Texas Progressive Alliance is out wassailing this week, so here’s the blog roundup to keep you company until we return.

Off the Kuff looked at the Congressional campaign situation in Texas, where betting the under on that five-seat gain Republicans lusted for makes some sense.

SocraticGadfly looked at Julian Assange trying to thrust himself back into the limelight, and scoffed.

Neil at Houston Democracy Project said use energy gained from recent admonishment of John Whitmire, to hold newly-elected Councilmember Alejandra Salinas to account on her promises to strongly address HPD working with ICE.

============================

And here are some posts of interest from other Texas blogs.

Franklin Strong doesn’t like the new School Library Advisory Committee law, but he found an example of how to do it in a thoughtful manner.

The Eyewall reminds us that water does not vare about our geopolitical borders.

The Texas Signal finds the twinkliest town in Texas.

Deceleration talks with an activist envisioning a post-plastics world.

CultureMap warns about porch pirates.

