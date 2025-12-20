Saturday video break: A crooked jerky jockey riding on a crooked hoss

There are lots of good covers of “You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch” out there, but this one features Weird Al Yankovic and a badass trumpet solo:

I’ve become a big fan of the Middle Aged Dad Jam Band, both for obvious demographic reasons but also because they’re having so much fun doing what they do, and they do it very well. Go look at their collection of videos, you’ll be a fan as well, and you’ll also find some more Weird Al collabs in there.

On any list of most-disliked Christmas songs, the interminable “Twelve Days of Christmas” is likely to appear. But I guarantee you, no one else has attempted to do it as Bela Fleck and the Flecktones did:

I think it fell apart on the tenth day, but I’m not sure and they landed the plane anyway. Maybe you should try suggesting this approach the next time someone want to strike up a rendition of it.

We’re all fans of Postmodern Jukebox, right? They’re the only ones I’d trust to cover “All I Want For Christmas Is You”:

You will surely also enjoy their Grandma Got Run Over By A Reindeer, which is perhaps not what you’re expecting, but in the best way. Again, check out their entire oevre if you’re not already familiar. When you get to their “Dream On” with Morgan James, you may need a moment to recover, so be prepared. Oh, and they do have a “Last Christmas” video, so beware if you haven’t been Whamageddoned yet.

I also assume you’ve seen the version of “Fairytale of New York” that was played at Shane McGowan’s funeral, but just in case you haven’t:

Gets me every damn time I watch it. That’s Glen Hansard and Lisa O’Neil on vocals, backed up by members of The Pogues. I love how people just get up and dance at the end. Nothing I’ve ever seen has so perfectly captured the intersection of joy and sorrow that Irish music represents. Hansard has done a number of covers of this song, with a lovely acoustic version here with Imelda May on the Late Late Show.

A couple last items to note. One, via the random Facebook algorithm, here’s 21 lovely seconds of Vince Guaraldi’s “Skating”, played by an accomplished harpist:

My favorite music will always be done by talented people playing instruments.

Finally, thanks to Coverville’s most recent Christmas episode, I learned that St. Vincent did a correct and proper version of “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas”:

As you may recall, I fully agree with The Slacktivist on this point. Fred, I hope you see this post and enjoy that version. Merry Christmas Week to us all, everyone.

