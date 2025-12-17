Endorsement watch: Jones for Edwards

Of interest.

State Rep. Jolanda Jones has endorsed Amanda Edwards in the runoff election for Texas’ 18th Congressional District. Jones is backing the former Houston city council member as the race heads into its final weeks, urging her own supporters to unify behind Edwards.

The Jan. 31 special election runoff will decide who fills the unexpired term of longtime U.S. Rep. and former Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, who died earlier this year. The contest pits Edwards against Harris County Attorney Christian Menefee in a district that has gone without congressional representation since March.

Jones announced her endorsement Tuesday, saying the decision was driven by conversations with supporters and by her assessment of who is best prepared to represent the district during a period of political volatility.

“A number of my supporters kept saying, ‘Who should we vote for?’” Jones said. “Some of them said that if I wasn’t in the race, they weren’t going to vote. This election is too important to sit on the sidelines.”

Edwards said Jones’ support reflects the coalition she is trying to build ahead of a low-turnout runoff election.

“We’re in a moment where representation in Congress matters,” Edwards said, pointing to ongoing debates over reproductive rights, maternal health and economic stability. She noted that nearly 60% of voters in the November special election were women and referenced the district’s history of electing leaders such as Barbara Jordan and Sheila Jackson Lee.

Jones, who finished third in the November special election with just under 20% of the vote after launching her campaign late, said her endorsement was not rooted in major policy differences among the candidates. Instead, she emphasized leadership style, temperament and persistence.

“I trust Black women. It’s that simple,” Jones said, describing what she called persistent misogyny and colorism Edwards faced during the campaign. “Amanda showed me nothing in this race to make me doubt that she would be the best representative for us.”

The endorsement applies only to the Jan. 31 special election runoff, Jones said, and was timed in part to ensure her supporters had clarity before mail ballots begin arriving. Jones is currently running unopposed in the Democratic primary for House District 147.