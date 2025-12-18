CD18 runoff poll: Menefee 43, Edwards 30

From the inbox:

With just over a month until early voting begins in the runoff election for Texas’ 18th Congressional District, a new poll from nationally-respected Lake Research Partners shows Christian Menefee with a commanding lead in the runoff for Texas’s 18th Congressional District, outpacing Amanda Edwards by 13 points.

The poll shows Menefee leading 43% to 30% in the first ballot test, with wide support across demographics. Menefee leads +12 with women, +16 with men, +9 with voters over 55, +6 with Latino voters, +17 with White voters, and +13 with Black voters.

“These numbers confirm what we’ve felt on the ground,” said Menefee. “Voters know my record: I took on Trump and Greg Abbott – and won – to protect healthcare, voting rights, and our communities. They know I’ll bring that same fight to Congress.”

The poll also shows Menefee leading voters who view State Representative Jolanda Jones favorably. Menefee leads Edwards by 12 points (49% to 37%) in this group, a sign that coalition support is forming around his campaign.