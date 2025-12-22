The full slate

In case you hadn’t heard.

A Democrat is running in every state and federal race on the Texas ballot next year, the first time in modern state history that either party has fielded a full slate of candidates, according to the Texas Democratic Party.

The complete field is the result of a recruitment campaign run by a network of the state’s top Democratic groups and politicians, including Texas Majority PAC, the Texas Democratic Party, former U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke and former state Sen. Wendy Davis.

Together, the groups recruited 104 candidates to fill every congressional, state House and state Senate seat up for election in 2026. The effort also ensured that a Democrat is running in every statewide judicial and State Board of Education race.

“No Republican gets a free ride in Texas,” Texas Democratic Party Chair Kendall Scudder said in an interview. “If you are a Republican and you want to hold public office in this state, you’re going to have to fight us for it.”

The push to run a candidate for every seat — no matter how red-leaning — comes as Texas Democrats look to capitalize on turnout and backlash to the Trump administration. The theory, Democratic organizers said, is that running candidates everywhere will not only maximize the party’s chances of flipping down-ballot seats, but also increase Democratic turnout and engagement in areas that top-of-the-ticket candidates may not be able to reach — potentially creating an upstream effect to boost statewide Democrats.

“Even the most relentless statewide candidate is never going to talk to every voter that they need to,” Texas Majority PAC Director Katherine Fischer said. “We need a network of talented, compelling Democratic communicators across the state to clearly communicate the message that Republican leadership has failed us, and that Texans should consider voting differently this cycle and in the future.”

One oft-repeated strategy for turning Texas blue is maximizing Democratic turnout in the state’s liberal metropolitan areas. But the level of turnout required to flip the state — which went for Trump by 14 points last year — is “so high that it’s, if not impossible, quite improbable” to get there through urban and suburban areas alone, Fischer said, pointing to the party’s dismal showing in rural Texas.

Why have Democrats performed so poorly in rural areas? One partial theory the party has landed on: Democrats simply haven’t been campaigning there.

“When you don’t have Democrats running, you don’t have Democrats showing up in communities telling people what we stand for,” Scudder said. “The Republicans have an opportunity to brand us and tell people what we stand for instead of it coming out of our mouths.”

Longtime Republican strategist Dave Carney, meanwhile, said the Democrats’ candidate slate was “just a gimmick, if they don’t back it up with serious resources.”

“When they start funding these outliers get back to me,” Carney, who is Gov. Greg Abbott’s chief strategist, said in an email.

At the same time, Abbott is vowing to spend big to flip Harris County red. He recruited Republicans to run in every state House seat in the county, according to the Houston Chronicle, including in safely blue districts.

Fischer said that Texas Majority PAC — one of the state’s most deep-pocketed Democratic groups, backed by millions in donations from liberal megadonor George Soros — plans to spend about $1 million between its recruitment efforts and helping candidates pay for various campaign overhead costs. If the effort garners even 2 to 3 percent more Democratic turnout, she argued, that could mean thousands of votes sent to the top of the ticket.